The third Edinburgh derby of the season takes place at Tynecastle on Wednesday night when Hibs travel across the capital to take on Hearts.

The Jambos are riding high in the league table, despite losing 5-0 to Rangers at the weekend, and currently sit third in the Premiership table. While Hibs got a much-needed league win over Dundee on Saturday, they remain seventh in the table and are facing a fight to break into the top six.

Hearts v Hibs match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Hearts v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports opting to show Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm.

Hearts v Hibs live stream

Hearts are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Hibs. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.

Hearts v Hibs team news

Both teams are holding press conferences on Tuesday and will give updates then.

Hearts v Hibs referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

Match odds