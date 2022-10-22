Hearts v Celtic late team news, probable line-ups, TV channel: More than ten players missing, Jota situation improving
Both Hearts and Celtic are missing a number of players for this lunchtime’s cinch Premiership match at Tynecastle.
Hearts’ Andy Halliday, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith could be in contention to play but Peter Haring (concussion) is out and Nathaniel Atkinson (foot) and Gary Mackay-Steven (knock) are expected to remain on the sidelines. Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.
Celtic will have an unchanged squad but Jota (muscle) and David Turnbull (ankle) are pushing to return for the Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk. Defender Stephen Welsh is out with a knock and Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt are longer-term absentees because of knee injuries.
Last season results: Celtic 4 Hearts 1, Hearts 1 Celtic 2, Celtic 1 Hearts 0, Hearts 2 Celtic 1.
Last five league matches: Hearts L W L D L; Celtic W L W W W.
Top scorers: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) 4; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 7.
Match odds: H 15-2 D 4-1 A 1-3.
Referee: Nick Walsh (Scotland).
TV details: Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm.
Probable Hearts team: Gordon; Smith, Neilson, Kingsley, Cochrane; Kiomourtzoglou, Grant; Forrest, Humphrys, McKay; Shankland.
Probable Celtic team: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley; Abada, Mooy, Hatate, Haksabanovic; Furuhashi.