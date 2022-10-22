What channel is Hearts v Celtic on? Kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

The Video Assistant Referee technology enjoyed a relatively low key top flight debut at Easter Road on Friday night with minimal intervention required as St Johnstone came from behind to inflict a 2-1 win over Hibs.

The intrigue now shifts to Tynecastle Park where TV coverage will ensure greater scrutiny of any VAR decisions as Celtic bid to go five points clear at the top of the table for a few hours at least ahead of rivals Rangers kicking off at home to Livingston at 3pm.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are in formidable form having scored 10 goals in their previous two fixtures – a 6-1 demolition of Hibs at Celtic Park last weekend before a similarly dominant midweek showing in a 4-0 win over Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Hearts host Celtic in Saturday's live televised Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hearts, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult run with injuries taking their toll on a side that has won just five of their last 21 matches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match …

Match details

Who: Hearts v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, kick-off 12.30pm

Is Hearts v Celtic on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 12 noon.

Sportscene will show match highlights on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on the Saturday night, and from 11.30pm on BBC One.

Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the SkyGo app on mobile and tablet.

Non-subscribers can opt to purchase a NowTV day pass for £11.98.

Match referee and VAR officials

Nick Walsh is the man in charge on the pitch alongside assistant referees David Roome and Ross Macleod, with Craig Napier on the touchline as fourth official.

The VAR official is Steven MacLean who will be assisted at the Clydeside House base by David McGeachie.

Team news

Andy Halliday, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith have all trained for Hearts and could be in contention to play.

Peter Haring (concussion) is definitely out, while Nathaniel Atkinson (foot) and Gary Mackay-Steven (knock) are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye Rowles (foot) are building up their fitness, but Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.

Celtic will have an unchanged squad, but Jota (muscle) and David Turnbull (ankle) are pushing to return for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Defender Stephen Welsh remains out with a knock. Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt are longer-term absentees because of knee injuries.

Match odds

Hearts 9/1, Draw 24/5, Celtic 4/11