Hearts transfers: County set out Yan Dhanda stance after pre-contract, Scott Fraser latest, James Penrice

Hearts have been told that they will need to submit a “spectacular” offer if they are to prise Yan Dhanda away from Ross County this month, despite the playmaker having agreed a pre-contract deal with the Jambos.

Dhanda is in the final six months of his contract with the Dingwall outfit and despite interest from other clubs, Hearts have managed to persuade the 25-year-old to commit to them for the start of next season. However, with Ross County locked in a relegation battle in the cinch Premiership, they are in no mood to lose one of their best players on the cheap.

“As things stand, Yan is still a Ross County player and will be for the remainder of the season unless a spectacular offer comes in," Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson said. “We have not received any transfer offers for the player this month. Any pre-contract agreement is between the player and the interested club.”

Yan Dhanda is an important part of Ross County's team.

County manager Derek Adams is preparing his team for a massive match at the foot of the league table against bottom club Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, with the Staggies currently six points clear of the Lions. Adams has made Dhanda his captain in the team’s past two matches.