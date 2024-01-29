Yan Dhanda Hearts pre-contract agreed as Jambos work on January transfer - and Livingston defender linked with Tynecastle switch
Hearts have agreed a pre-contract deal with Ross County Yan Dhanda – and Hearts chiefs are now working to broker a transfer with the Staggies so that the 25-year-old can move this month rather than in the summer.
Dhanda has been one of Ross County’s most impressive performers this season and with just six months left on his contract in Dingwall, he became able to negotiate with other clubs at the start of 2024. Steven Naismith’s Jambos have secured him for the start of next season, but with the capital club keen to strengthen their attacking options to help secure third place in the Premiership, Hearts will now negotiate with Ross County for a move before the transfer window closes on Thursday.
Given that County are only six points clear of the automatic relegation place in the Premiership, it remains to be seen if they will sell one of their most proficient attack-minded players in this window. Dhanda is an influential player in Derek Adams’ team and has been recently given the captain’s armband. “We want to keep him and we will keep him in this transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable,” Adams said last week. “From our point of view, he’s a player that I like watching in training and playing, and we want to keep him.”
Hearts have also been working on a loan deal for Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser, although his move north has been complicated by the Addicks changing their manager last week. Fraser, a 28-year-old playmaker who came through the youth ranks at Dundee United, had been keen to come back to Scotland for personal reasons.
It has also emerged that Hearts are looking to sign Livingston defender James Penrice on a pre-contract deal. The Edinburgh Evening News is reporting that the Jambos have opened talks with the 25-year-old, who can play either as a left wing-back or full-back. The interest in Penrice comes amid speculation that current left-back Alex Cochrane is target for clubs in England, with a £2million transfer fee being mooted for the 23-year-old former Brighton and Hove Albion player.