Hearts striker Liam Boyce to Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin has say on any potential transfer - 'not on our radar'

Liam Boyce is likely to remain at Hearts.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Boyce, 31, was wanted by the Dons. However, Goodwin has played down talk of any potential move for the Northern Irishman after he landed North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski from MTK Budapest on a four-year contract.

"I've always admired Liam Boyce as a player, but we haven't had any conversations with Liam or his representative and there has been no contact between Aberdeen and Hearts," Goodwin said. "Miovski was my number one target in the striker position.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I still think we need another striker, but that might be a younger one, maybe even a loan striker. Liam Boyce isn't one that's on our radar."