Bojan Miovski: Aberdeen complete signing of Macedonian - fee, contract length, what Jim Goodwin had to say

New Aberdeen signing Bojan Miovski, pictured in action for Macedonia up against Italy's defender Gianluca Mancini.

The forward, who turns 23 on Friday, has signed a four-year deal with the Dons after they agreed an undisclosed fee with Hungarian outfit MTK Budapest.

Aberdeen have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to land Miovski, who has 10 caps for North Macedonia and scored in their recent 4-0 win over Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.

Bojan becomes the Dons’ fifth summer signing after Miovski’s countryman Ylber Ramadani, right-back Jayden Richardson, left-back Liam Scales and defender Anthony Stewart agreed deals at Pittodrie.

“He’s a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership,” said Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. “He’s got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“He fits the profile of striker I asked Darren Mowbray and his scouting team to find when we discussed our recruitment back in February and he is another good example of how we are implementing our overall recruitment strategy at the Club.

“He’ll be 23 tomorrow but is already highly regarded within the national set up of North Macedonia who themselves were very unfortunate not to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bojan to Pittodrie and look forward to working with him over the next four years.”