Hearts sit pretty with four new signings - and duo will get Tynecastle tongues wagging

What a difference a year makes for Jambos as excitement builds over creative duo

In stark contrast to this time last year, Hearts are in a strong position.

Back in June 2023, the Tynecastle board were deliberating whether to install Steven Naismith as their manager following the axing of Robbie Neilson two months prior. There was an issue with the caretaker’s coaching badge credentials – plus whether he was the right man for the job. The decision to appoint Naismith has been vindicated by Hearts romping to third place, leaving their rivals trailing in their wake.

Group-stage European football has been confirmed for next season and unlike Aberdeen and Hibs, who are going through their own rebuilds, Hearts are able to tinker around the edges. The biggest concern will be whether they have to sell star striker Lawrence Shankland, who only has a year left on his contract and has shown little sign of penning an extension, but that is for after the Euros. Their position of strength has allowed them to agree pre-contract deals for four players and have the guts of the squad in place for the beginning of pre-season.

Yan Dhanda will be a team-mate of Beni Baningime's at Hearts next season.

Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda, Motherwell attacking midfielder Blair Spittal, Livingston defender James Penrice and Hamilton Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton have all committed to Hearts for next season. Those deals have not been officially announced by the Jambos, but the quartet are fully expected to don maroon next term. They augment an already healthy squad.

There is much excitement about Dhanda and Spittal, two players who have excelled for teams in the bottom half of the Premiership. Dhanda, aged 25, scored six goals and laid on eight assists for the Staggies in the season just past and was largely regarded as one of their most creative players. Spittal, 28, has even better stats, playing either as a wide man or behind the striker. He netted 13 goals and notched 11 assists. Both men like to play on the front foot and are imaginative. If Hearts had a failing when finishing third, it was a lack of genuine stardust at the top end of the pitch. Dhanda and Spittal will create chances for Shankland, Liam Boyce and Kenneth Vargas. They have taken two of the best players from “provincial” clubs.

Many Hearts fans tuned in for last week’s play-off clashes between Ross County and Raith Rovers to get a good look at Dhanda. He shone in both. Despite being from Dudley in England, he has family that supports Hearts. His free-kick in Gorgie last Christmas was a close-up example of the technical ability he possesses. Spittal also impressed in outings against the Jambos, scoring and assisting with man-of-the-match displays earlier in the campaign. Naismith could not fail to take note.

Penrice does not arrive with the same fanfare, not least because Livingston suffered relegation from the Premiership. A left-sided defender who is seen as competition with full-back Alex Cochrane, he has not played since February due to a hip injury but did chalk up 31 appearances prior to that. Hearts will need to nurture him back to full fitness but there is a belief that the 25-year-old can make a tangible impact at Tynecastle. Fulton has been sidelined for even longer, losing the Accies No 1 spot to Dean Lyness. He will provide cover for Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

Motherwell's Blair Spittal has agreed a pre-contract with Hearts for next season.