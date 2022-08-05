Hearts players have 'learnt lesson' after being called out for wearing green ahead of Hibs derby

The combative Australian midfielder quickly adapted to the deep-seated rivalry last season having gone through his debut campaign unbeaten against Hibs across five matches, including the Scottish Cup semi-final win.

Summer signing Jorge Grant revealed this week that a team-mate had been reprimanded by Hearts supporters for wearing a green t-shirt out in town, and Devlin is determined to show fans that he fully appreciates the meaning of the fixture means when he turns out at Easter Road on Sunday.

“I’m not going to name which players have been out wearing green but obviously they have learnt their lesson," he said.

“It’s just a t-shirt but I guess for the fans it has that meaning and we want to show on the pitch what it means to us as a team as well.

“You get derbies back home but not with the same meaning and same purpose.

“To be a player and rock up at Hibs’ stadium with our away end sold out, that’s unreal, and it just creates a special atmosphere for us players. I’m super-excited for it and that’s on behalf of the whole football club.

“The first bits of the game are always frantic, that’s what I found last season, but we will hopefully let our football do the talking and play to the structures we get coached to do every day.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin pictured at the Oriam ahead of the Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“The tackles do go flying in but hopefully that will suit my game and suit our team.”

Devlin has been joined by two compatriots since arriving at Tynecastle last summer, with Nathaniel Atkinson signing in January and Kye Rowles this summer.

A number of other cinch Premiership clubs have also turned to Australian players with former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan recently signing for St Johnstone.

“It’s quite funny, I feel each week in this transfer window there’s a new Aussie coming, not only to Hearts but there’s been a few clubs,” Devlin said.