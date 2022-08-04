What channel is the Hibs v Hearts match on? Edinburgh derby TV details, team news and odds

Just two games into the Premiership campaign and Hearts will travel across the capital to Leith, where they will be looking to maintain an unbeaten run that stretches back to Boxing Day 2019, when a certain Martin Boyle netted a brace of goals for the visiting side and hushed the Tynecastle crowd.
There have been four wins for the Gorgie side and two goalless draws in the run, which includes league and cup clashes.
With both sides still feeling their way into the new campaign, Hibs managed to bounce back from a disappointing Premier Sports Cup exit by snatching a dramatic late winner against St Johnstone last weekend, while last season’s third-placed side, Hearts, marked their first foray into competitive action with a hard-fought triumph over Ross County to ensure they made a winning start to their competitive action.
During his short stint at Hearts as a player, Hibs boss Lee Johnson enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 but he will be hoping the sides experience a reversal of fortunes this time around as Hibs look for their first home derby triumph since March 2018.
Match details
Who: Hibs v Hearts
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh
When: Sunday, August 7, kick-off noon
Referee: John Beaton
What channel is Hibs v Hearts on?
The game is being shown on SkySports, with coverage starting at 11am.
Team news
So early in the new Premiership season, there will be a number of players on both sides making their capital derby debuts, which always makes things interesting.
Hearts will be hoping that Stephen Kingsley, who grabbed the winner the last time the teams met, in last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final, is able to add his experience at the back after missing out on his side’s league opener with a hamstring niggle.
While Hibs are without the ingenuity of international winger Aiden McGeady but could be ready to welcome back Demi Mitchell and Paul Hanlon after both played in a development squad match midweek.
Match odds
Hibs 17/10, Draw 21/10, Hearts 8/5 (SkyBet)