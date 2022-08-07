Hearts player ratings: Hibs' main tormentor scores an 8 but underperformer gets a 5

Robbie Neilson’s men looked on course for the three points when Lawrence Shankland fired them ahead in the 22nd minute following an exquisite pass from Barrie McKay, with Hibs struggling to find a way back into the game.

The visitors held on until the last kick of the ball when Martin Boyle, making his first Hibs appearance following his return from Saudi Arabia, came off the bench to turn home an Elie Youan cross and rescue a point for the home side.

Neilson said: “We’re very disappointed. I thought we were outstanding and dominated the game. Credit to Hibs to get a point off a performance we played so well in.

"Second half if we take two or three of those chances it’s a different story but we have to take it on the chin.”

The result leaves both sides on four points from the opening two fixtures in the cinch Premiership this season.

Alan Pattullo was at Easter Road and rated the Hearts players out of ten …

1. Craig Gordon - 7 Usual eye-catching save – this time from a flicked header from Elie Youan just after the half hour mark. Also got down well to save from the same player early on. Could do little about Boyle’s last gasp equaliser. 7 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Michael Smith - 6 Replaced by Toby Sibbick with what looked like a muscle injury. Robbie Neilson took the opportunity to try to shut up shop with a change of shape. Had been steady. 6 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Craig Halkett - 6 Strong in the tackle – he nearly sent Youan into next week with one crunching albeit fair challenge in the first half. Perhaps too easily beaten by the same player at equaliser but the French striker showed a good burst of pace. 6 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Kye Rowles - 7 One of four derby debutants in the Hearts starting XI, he handled the occasion well and was assured. Turned by Boyle in run up to equaliser but hailed by manager Robbie Neilson afterwards. 7 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales