Hearts have confirmed the exit of midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, less than 12 months after joining the club on a three-year deal.

The former German under-21 international struggled to make an impact and land a regular starting berth in the team’s midfield. He has now returned to his homeland, joining 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth, subject to international clearance.

Hearts recouped an undisclosed six-figure fee from the German side for Kio, who had cost a reported £350,000 from Heracles Almelo BV last August. The player had been monitored by the club for a while prior to his arrival. He made 27 appearances for the club, 14 of which were starts.

“The club would like to thank Kio for his efforts and we wish him all the best with his career back in Germany,” a Hearts statement read.

Meanwhile, transfer target Sammy Silvera has joined Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal from Central Coast Mariners. Hearts were keen on the Australian winger but were rejected in their advances.

Technical director Steven Naismith revealed the club were looking to add up to six new players to the squad but are one of only two Premiership sides yet to make any additions.

“We’ve identified the key areas we need to improve, the type of player we need, and we’re working away on that,” he said. “I’ve been at clubs where rushing in to make a signing is not where you want to be.

“We’re fortunate that we have loads of people in the background doing research and character referencing: seeing whether they’d fit into the style of play we want to bring. It’s something that’s constantly being worked on.

Hearts have confirmed the exit of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou who has joined a club in Germany. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"We understand the need to make signings, and when the time is right and the deal is right, it’ll happen at the correct time. Different players have different attributes even if they play in the same position. We need to bring in good players, but also someone who will fit into the group and pushes others around him. Over time, we’ll make the right signings when we’re ready and we think we’ve got the right player to come in.