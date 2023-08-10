Hearts will still find moments to kick themselves when they look back on last year’s European exploits.

While there were moments to cherish there remains a feeling within the club and the fanbase that opportunities were passed up last term and none was more galling than the Europa League play-off tie against FC Zurich.

On paper a 3-1 aggregate victory for the Swiss side looks unambiguous but, as is often the case in football, while the scoreline may be the most important fact it rarely tells all of the story.

Hearts simply didn’t do themselves justice across those two legs. The red card for Jorge Grant in the home leg was a major contributor in their tumble into the Conference League but across both games, they failed to meet the standards they did rise to at certain points later in the season.

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy oversees a training session at the Oriam on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Norway. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

But that was a learning curve and the subsequent matches in the group stage of the lesser UEFA competition remained both an educational and an enjoyable experience for many players who were dabbling in continental competition for the first time. But rather than simply picking up marks like a student showing their workings, they now want to arrive at the right answers to each new quandary, pass each test and build on last season.

“We have set a few aims to hopefully qualify for the group stages and we will do our utmost to take a positive result back to a full house at Tynecastle,” said head coach Frankie McAvoy on the eve of the Gorgie club’s European return. “That can be a daunting place for anybody.

“We don't want to be over-confident. We are mindful we have a tough opponent here but we are in good shape. We have a hungry group, a competitive squad and we hope to do ourselves justice tomorrow night.”

There have been additions to the squad bringing extra pace and guile to the attacking options, while there is wisdom and know-how as the likes of Liam Boyce returns to galvanise that department further. The big issues could be the limited amount of time the newcomers have had to settle in, especially when compared to a Norwegian club with a quality pedigree.

While Hearts are still getting into their stride, with one competitive game under their belts Rosenborg are midway through their domestic season and have played a couple of Conference League qualifiers already.

“This is our second competitive game so in terms of sharpness and fitness, they are probably ahead of us but there's no reason we can't come here and do extremely well,” added McAvoy.

“They are very quick and dynamic, playing 4-3-3 with a lot of rotations and movement. They are also undefeated in six games but we are prepared as best as we can. We want a really good structure out of possession and then be a threat going forward.”

But last term should have enriched them in more than financial terms, it should give them something to refer to when it comes to game management, adapting to different styles, and coping with the extra demands of Europe.

The monetary rewards remain attractive, though, especially as their inability to hold onto third spot last season has presented Aberdeen the promise of group stage cash in either the Europa or the Conference League. It means the Tynecastle players have no safety net as they attempt move past Rosenborg and then either Hadjuk Split or PAOK FC in the play-off, to reach the same levels as last year.

In the past the idea of usurping Rosenborg would have been more daunting for Scottish sides but things have changed for them, and the history Hearts have seen detailed in the tunnel at the Lerkendal Stadion testifies to that.

“You walk down the tunnel and see their record in Europe, but they aren't as good as previous teams,” said McAvoy. “We think we have a group that can cause problems and I think Rosenborg will be mindful of that.”

And, Rosenborg’s interim coach Swein Maalen admits he is wary of what Hearts are capable of if things click on the night and he believes that it is too one dimensional to suggest it is simply the physicality often associated with Scottish sides.

“I think that’s a little bit of myth,” he stated. “Hearts are a very good football team. In my opinion, they like to play football on the grass with smart combinations and playing through their midfield to get to the box. Physical, strong, yes, and they can be hard in the duels, but I think we will have a lot of football on the ground tomorrow.

“In my opinion, Hearts is a higher level opponent than [their opponents in the previous round] Crusaders. They are a very special team and extremely good in some situations, but tomorrow we have a completely different type of playing style.

“We see some situations where we should be extra aware. They have players good at crosses, a striker who can attack spaces in the box, very offensive full-backs…We think we need to be aware of the whole team, their combinations and ability to play in different ways.”

And, while Hearts are yet to show what they have learned from last season, they are already posing questions of their own.

“In the Eliteserien, I don’t see anyone playing like Hearts do,” added the Rosenborg coach. “Hearts play a 4-4-2 formation. I don’t see many teams doing that in Norway. So we do need to adapt and find opportunities in their style of play, and we have seen some.