How Rangers, Hearts and Hibs Euro foes fared as Aberdeen prepare for draw

It is a big week for Scottish clubs on the European front, with Rangers, Hearts and Hibs all in action and Aberdeen set to discover their Europa League play-off foes.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 07:56 BST
Servette drew 1-1 away at Lausanne Ouchy in the Swiss Super League over the weekend.Servette drew 1-1 away at Lausanne Ouchy in the Swiss Super League over the weekend.
Servette drew 1-1 away at Lausanne Ouchy in the Swiss Super League over the weekend.

We take a look at how each team’s opponents fared over the weekend ahead of facing Scottish opponents:

Servette – play Rangers on Tuesday in CL

The Swiss outfit had a gruelling match in Genk last week that went all the way to penalties, so it was hardly a surprise that they toiled somewhat in their Super League clash away at Lausanne Ouchy. It looked the like the hosts were going to land all three points when Alban Ajdini converted a 68th-minute penalty, but Servette bagged an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Patrick Pflucke netted to force a draw.

Rosenborg – play Hearts on Thursday in ECL

The Norwegians have largely struggled this season in the Eliteserien and those travails were set to continue away at Haugesund on Sunday, with Sory Diarra firing the hosts into a third-minute lead. However, Rosenborg rallied during the second half. Teenage defender Hakon Rosten levelled on 66 minutes, Haugesund had midfielder Bruno Leite sent off not long after and the visitors’ late pressure was rewarded when 17-year-old substitute Magnus Holte netted the winner with one minute remaining.

FC Luzern – play Hibs on Thursday in ECL

Despite taking a 50th-minute lead through midfielder Jakub Kadak in their Super League trip to St Gallen, FC Luzern ended up losing 2-1. The hosts took advantage of their visitors’ midweek exertions against Djurgardens, with Christian Witzig equalising and then Albert Vallci scoring the winner. St Gallen also missed a penalty.

Aberdeen’s EL draw

Aberdeen finished third in the cinch Premiership last season and their reward is a berth in the play-off round of the Europa League. That draw takes place today at noon.

