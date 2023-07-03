All Sections
Hearts to host Leeds United in pre-season friendly ahead of new Premiership season, date, kick-off, tickets

Hearts will host English Championship outfit Leeds United in a pre-season friendly ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:32 BST
 Comment

The Jam Tarts are currently in Spain for a warm weather training camp and will play their first match of the summer later this week against Plymouth Argyle. The week will finish with a trip to Fife to face Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday at East End Park.

Leeds will present the final opposition before the new campaign, which sees Hearts head to St Johnstone on the opening weekend of the season. The game with the team relegated from the Premier League will be held at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, July 30 with a 3pm kick-off. It is the first meeting between the sides in nearly 40 years. The previous encounter, which had club legends Henry Smith, John Robertson and Gary Mackay feature, finished 0-0.

The Elland Road side are yet to appoint a new manager after dropping into the Championship but have a raft of internationals in their side, including Scotland defender Liam Cooper, Spanish duo Diego Llorente and Rodrigo, American Brenden Aaronson who cost nearly £25million and Wilfried Gnonto who faced Hearts in the Europa League play-off for FC Zurich at the start of last season.

Tickets for the match cost £15 for adults and £5 for concessions, while the club confirmed more friendlies are to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Hearts are reportedly set to miss out on transfer target Sammy Silvera who is likely heading for the English Championship. Offers have been made fro the Australian winger.

Hearts are to host Leeds United in a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
