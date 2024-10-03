How will Hearts line-up against Dinamo Minsk this evening? Cr: SNS Group.How will Hearts line-up against Dinamo Minsk this evening? Cr: SNS Group.
Hearts expected XI vs Dinamo Minsk: Team news as Liam Fox makes key change for Conference League opener

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT

Hearts will get their Conference League campaign underway against Dinamo Minsk this evening.

Managerless Hearts start their Conference League campaign with a trip to Azerbaijan to face Belarussian side Dinamo Minsk this evening looking to halt their alarming winless run.

Forced to play the game behind closed doors and on neutral ground due to UEFA sanctions on Belarussian clubs, the Tynecastle outfit’s Conference League opener will take place over 1600 miles from Minsk in the Azerbaijan city of Sumgait.

Still looking for their first win of the season, a 96th minute header from Lawrence Shankland helped the Jambos halt a run of eight consecutive defeats. However, a win is desperately needed for the Edinburgh giants - and tonight would be the perfect time to secure it.

Here is The Scotsman’s predicted Hearts line-up to face Dinamo Minsk this evening:

Included in the Scotland squad at the age of 41 on Monday, the veteran goalkeeper will be hoping he can celebrate by helping Hearts to their first win of the season.

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Included in the Scotland squad at the age of 41 on Monday, the veteran goalkeeper will be hoping he can celebrate by helping Hearts to their first win of the season.

With Gerald Taylor out of action for month, the Gorgie youngster will be given another opportunity to impress.

2. RB: Adam Forrester

With Gerald Taylor out of action for month, the Gorgie youngster will be given another opportunity to impress.

He's Hearts' first choice centre-back and will start on Thursday night in a back four, barring any last minute knocks.

3. CB: Frankie Kent

He's Hearts' first choice centre-back and will start on Thursday night in a back four, barring any last minute knocks.

The Australian international will be expected to start alongside Frankie Kent at the heart of defence.

4. CB: Kye Rowles

The Australian international will be expected to start alongside Frankie Kent at the heart of defence.

