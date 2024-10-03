Managerless Hearts start their Conference League campaign with a trip to Azerbaijan to face Belarussian side Dinamo Minsk this evening looking to halt their alarming winless run.

Forced to play the game behind closed doors and on neutral ground due to UEFA sanctions on Belarussian clubs, the Tynecastle outfit’s Conference League opener will take place over 1600 miles from Minsk in the Azerbaijan city of Sumgait.

Still looking for their first win of the season, a 96th minute header from Lawrence Shankland helped the Jambos halt a run of eight consecutive defeats. However, a win is desperately needed for the Edinburgh giants - and tonight would be the perfect time to secure it.

Here is The Scotsman’s predicted Hearts line-up to face Dinamo Minsk this evening:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon Included in the Scotland squad at the age of 41 on Monday, the veteran goalkeeper will be hoping he can celebrate by helping Hearts to their first win of the season. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester With Gerald Taylor out of action for month, the Gorgie youngster will be given another opportunity to impress. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Frankie Kent He's Hearts' first choice centre-back and will start on Thursday night in a back four, barring any last minute knocks. | SNS Group Photo Sales