Here is the amount Hearts could earn from their participation in the UEFA Conference League this year.

Hearts begin their Conference League adventure on Thursday evening as they travel to Azerbaijan to take on Dinamo Minsk on match day one of the European competition.

The manager-less Jambos will have interim boss Liam Fox in charge for the game as they look to topple the Belarussian side and end a winless run that has now stretched into 11 games following Saturday’s last gasp draw with Ross County.

After losing to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League qualifiers earlier in the campaign, the Gorgie outfit dropped into the newly formatted Conference League and will welcome the likes of Omonoia, Heidenheim and FC Petrocub Hîncești to Tynecastle in the coming weeks and months.

The Edinburgh side will also face trips to Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen in the league phase of the competition.

Hearts will be the Scottish Premiership’s only representative in the competition after both St Mirren and Kilmarnock failed to make it through the qualifiers, though Hearts main aim will be to ensure they can grab some morale-boosting victories after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Conference League format explained

The Conference League has a brand new format for the 24/25 campaign, much like Europe’s other elite competitions, UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Teams will now be placed into a 36 team league, rather than individual groups and will be play a total of six games - three at home and three away. The top eight clubs at the end of the league stage advance directly to the round of 16, while sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs to earn their spot among the final 16. Teams placed 25th and lower will be eliminated from the competition. All ties from the knockout stage up to the final are played over two legs.

Hearts Conference League fixture dates

Oct 3: Dinamo Minsk (A) - 5.45pm

Oct 24: Omonoia (H) - 5.45pm

Nov 7: Heidenheim (H) - 8pm

Nov 28: Cercle Brugge (A) - 5.45pm

Dec 12: Copenhagen (A) - 5.45pm

Dec 19: Petroclub (H) - 5.45pm

Conference League prize money - how much will Hearts earn from playing in the Conference League

First and foremost, Hearts and the other 35 clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the competition can expect to receive an allocation of €3.17m, which will be split split into a down-payment of €3.05m (£2.6m) and a balance of €120k (£100,800).

Hearts will earn a performance related bonus, which will be paid for each match in the League Phase: €400,000 (£335,940) per win and €133k (£111,700) per draw, with £0 for a defeat. This is less than what they would have could have earned had they made it through the Europa League qualifiers, which would have saw them earn €450,000 (£377,901) per win and €150,000 (£584k) per draw.

Should Hearts end the league phase in any of the top eight positions, they will receive an additional €400k (£336k) bonus. If they are ranked between ninth and 16th will receive €200k (£252k).

If they qualify for the last 16 and/or further knockout phases of the Conference League, they will earn:

Clubs that qualify for the knockout stages of the Conference League can expect to receive the following

Qualification for the knockout round play-offs: €200k (£168,167) per club

Qualification for the round of 16: €800k (£672,669) per club

Qualification for the quarter-finals: €1.3m (£1,093,144) per club

Qualification for the semi-finals: €2.5m (£2,102,200) per club

Qualification for the final: €4m (£3,363,029) per club