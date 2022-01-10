Hearts defender Jamie Brandon leaves on loan

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon has left the club on loan.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:11 pm
Jamie Brandon has left Hearts on loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old has joined Greenock Morton until the end of the season.

Brandon has been hampered by injuries over the past year. He hasn’t played since a 3-1 loss to Dundee at the start of January last year when Hearts were in the Championship.

The player suffered a cruciate ligament injury which required surgery.

Hearts extended Brandon’s deal for six months in the summer and gave the player a further six months which has allowed him to leave on loan for game time.

The right-back, who has played 35 times for the Tynecastle Park club, joins a Morton side who jumped off the bottom of the Championship at the weekend with a 5-0 thumping of Dunfermline Athletic.

Meanwhile, Hearts have been linked with a move for former Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay.

The Scotland international is with Philadelphia Union in MLS.

