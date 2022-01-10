Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers eye rival's star player, Celtic want £3m international playmaker, Hibs want ex-Hearts ace, Ibrox defender set for exit, £800k bid fro Dundee United teen

A decision will likely be made in the coming days as to whether from their will be a capacity limit still in place from January 17. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was hopeful restrictions would be lifted.

The three leagues below the cinch Premiership have continue to operate with results at the weekend tightening the title race in the Championship, while Dunfermline Athletic droppde to the bottom of the table with a heavy thud after being hammered 5-0 by Greenock Morton.

Focus in the top-flight still revolves around the transfer market with clubs still doing plenty of business ahead of the winter break ending.

1. Celtic in for Aussie playmaker Riley McGree is the latest Celtic target this transfer window. The Australian playmaker is back at MLS side Charlotte after a loan spell at Birmingham City. The 23-year-old is a player Ange Postecoglou knows well having handed him his first Australia call-up. Celtic will face competition from other clubs in the English Championship. (Various)

2. Simpson wanted by Boro Jack Simpson could leave Rangers this month. The centre-back has rarely featured for the club since joining and Middlesbrough are keen to hand the player a chance on loan. Rangers are open to offers for the 25-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

3. £800k bid for Smith Aston Villa have made a move for Dundee United teenage star Kerr Smith. Steven Gerrard's team have tabled a bid of around £800,000 for the 17-year-old. Kerr made his debut only a matter of hours after his 16th birthday and has attracted interest from a number of top English clubs. (Scottish Sun)

4. Jota nears permanent deal Celtic are moving closer to landing Jota on a permanent transfer. The Portuguese winger has been a revelation for the Parkhead side this campaign having moved on loan from Benfica. Talks have been progressing well between the clubs for the £6million transfer. (Daily Record)