Hearts-Hibs reaction: Horrible incident, the Robert Snodgrass factor, Ryan Porteous realisation

We pick out three observations from Hearts' 3-0 win over Hibs at Tynecastle...

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark recieves treatment after being hit by an object from the crowd during the 3-0 win over Hibs. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Snodgrass factor

When Hearts signed Robert Snodgrass at the start of September, it was probably with the intention of deploying the former Scotland forward in his usual position. The 35-year-old has spent most of his career making a difference in the final third as 117 career goals, including 26 in the English Premier League and seven in 28 caps for Scotland will testify. But against Hibs, he was hugely influential in a much deeper role playing in front of the back four. He is not blessed with the pace he had earlier in his career, but he has lost none of the footballing nous and ability that took him to the highest level. He dictated the game from the middle of the park, showing great composure to take the ball under pressure and link play. Given his performance and influence, it will be a huge surprise if Robbie Neilson does not persist with Snodgrass in the midfield playmaker role going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous-shaped hole

Hibs got a taste of life without Ryan Porteous at Tynecastle with the defender (recently turned midfielder) sitting out due to suspension. His absence highlighted an uncomfortable realisation that there is no-one capable of filling his shoes in Lee Johnson's squad ahead of his seemingly impending January departure. Nineteen-year-old Will Fish was handed his first start since joining on loan from Manchester United on the final day of the summer window, but lasted only 45 minutes after an excrutiating first half. Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri - the only other options at centre-half - have formed an unconvincing partnership since the World Cup break with Hibs conceding 10 in four matches (or three matches where the opposition played with 11 men). Hibs even missed Porteous' bite in the middle of the park, particularly in a first half which Hearts bossed, but the fact that he has been moved into midfield at all in recent weeks tells you everything about Johnson's options there. With Udinese now in talks over a potential transfer, and English clubs also interested, it is quite possible Porteous will depart before Sunday's huge trip to Motherwell. For a club sliding down the table, being powerless to prevent the loss of your best player for less than his market value is a sorry situation to be in. And Johnson went as far as to point the finger at the Hibs hierarchy for "poor historic decisions" that have allowed Porteous to run down his contract, which expires at the end of the season. "Ryan should have had a four or five year contract two and a half years ago. How has that not happened?" Damning comments from the Hibs boss and a clear sign of his frustration with the cards he has been dealt at Easter Road. January is going to be a hugely important month that will make or break his and Hibs' season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horrible incident