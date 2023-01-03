Hearts-Hibs reaction: Horrible incident, the Robert Snodgrass factor, Ryan Porteous realisation

Snodgrass factor
When Hearts signed Robert Snodgrass at the start of September, it was probably with the intention of deploying the former Scotland forward in his usual position. The 35-year-old has spent most of his career making a difference in the final third as 117 career goals, including 26 in the English Premier League and seven in 28 caps for Scotland will testify. But against Hibs, he was hugely influential in a much deeper role playing in front of the back four. He is not blessed with the pace he had earlier in his career, but he has lost none of the footballing nous and ability that took him to the highest level. He dictated the game from the middle of the park, showing great composure to take the ball under pressure and link play. Given his performance and influence, it will be a huge surprise if Robbie Neilson does not persist with Snodgrass in the midfield playmaker role going forward.
Porteous-shaped hole
Hibs got a taste of life without Ryan Porteous at Tynecastle with the defender (recently turned midfielder) sitting out due to suspension. His absence highlighted an uncomfortable realisation that there is no-one capable of filling his shoes in Lee Johnson's squad ahead of his seemingly impending January departure. Nineteen-year-old Will Fish was handed his first start since joining on loan from Manchester United on the final day of the summer window, but lasted only 45 minutes after an excrutiating first half. Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri - the only other options at centre-half - have formed an unconvincing partnership since the World Cup break with Hibs conceding 10 in four matches (or three matches where the opposition played with 11 men). Hibs even missed Porteous' bite in the middle of the park, particularly in a first half which Hearts bossed, but the fact that he has been moved into midfield at all in recent weeks tells you everything about Johnson's options there. With Udinese now in talks over a potential transfer, and English clubs also interested, it is quite possible Porteous will depart before Sunday's huge trip to Motherwell. For a club sliding down the table, being powerless to prevent the loss of your best player for less than his market value is a sorry situation to be in. And Johnson went as far as to point the finger at the Hibs hierarchy for "poor historic decisions" that have allowed Porteous to run down his contract, which expires at the end of the season. "Ryan should have had a four or five year contract two and a half years ago. How has that not happened?" Damning comments from the Hibs boss and a clear sign of his frustration with the cards he has been dealt at Easter Road. January is going to be a hugely important month that will make or break his and Hibs' season.
Horrible incident
There was a worrying moment during the celebrations for Hearts' third goal when, at the opposite end of the pitch, home goalkeeper Zander Clark went down clutching his head. It was clear that he had been struck by an object thrown from the Hibs fans behind the goal. An utterly despicable act and a horrible trend that continues to blight some of the biggest matches in Scotland. It was only nine months ago that a glass bottle thrown onto the park in an Old Firm match at Ibrox narrowly missed Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart. Clark was not so lucky and was left bleeding from a cut to his head having moments earlier made a brilliant double save to help secure the win for his side. Thankfully the damage appeared not too severe but the concern is that one of these unsavoury incidents will eventually lead to a player being seriously hurt. As Clark himself intimated afterwards, there needs to be a strong response from the authorities, with an investigation now taking place. The Hearts goalkeeper told the BBC: "I went back to get a drink of water and ended up with blood pouring out my head. Listen, I'm big enough and ugly enough to take it, but hopefully the hierarchy do something about it because we don't want to see it in football."