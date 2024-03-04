Hearts moved closer to securing third place in the cinch Premiership with a 2-0 win over Celtic and we pick out three takeaways from a maroon persuasion from the match:

Hearts’ unsung hero

You could pick out lots of players for praise after Hearts’ excellent performance against Celtic, but Stephen Kingsley deserves special mention here. Firstly, the 29-year-old played the majority of the match with an injury, yet knowing Hearts were light on defensive cover on the bench, he soldiered on. Secondly, he was asked to play in the middle of a back-three – not a normal position for the ex-Swansea man – and he did it very well. Thirdly, he led the team. Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett are very vocal and organise when they are in the heart of defence and it was a concern for the Jambos that neither man would be present against the physical threat of Adam Idah in Celtic’s strikeforce. Yet Kingsley made sure Hearts defended well as a unit. His attributes and versatility make him such a key player for this team.

Celtic's Joe Hart and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland exchange words.

The man who makes Hearts’ midfield tick

Beni Baningime returned to the Hearts midfield after being used only as a substitute in the midweek derby draw with Hibs and while he was off-colour last weekend against Rangers in the 5-0 loss, he was excellent against Celtic. Baningime is a talented midfielder and, in this viewer’s eyes, makes Hearts a better team. He is diligent in possession, knows where to position himself, does not get fazed when under pressure and is combative. His tackle to set up the move for an ultimately disallowed goal by Lawrence Shankland was a great example of tenacity. Baningime spoke candidly about his contract situation in the build-up to this match and while it is in the balance whether he will remain at Tynecastle or not beyond this season, he can still play a pivotal part in the coming matches – starting against Morton next in the Scottish Cup.

Shanks and Hart banter