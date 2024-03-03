Hearts manager Steven Naismith believes his team were well worth their 2-0 win over Celtic and backed the pivotal decision to send off visiting winger Yang Hjun-jun for a challenge on Alex Cochrane.

The match spun on a VAR-led review of Yang’s tackle on Cochrane, who was caught in the face as the South Korean tried to win the ball. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was not happy with the decision but Naismith felt referee Don Robertson and the VAR John Beaton got that one right, while admitting that penalty awards for both teams were “soft”. Hearts went on to win 2-0 after Jorge Grant converted his spot-kick just before half time and Lawrence Shankland added a second goal on 57 minutes. Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark also impressed, saving a penalty from Adam Idah on 11 minutes.

“It was an entertaining game and one that I think we deserved to win," said Naismith. “There were a lot of action points. I think we started the game well, which got the crowd involved. It was a good atmosphere. Throughout the game at the right times, we played, controlled the game and asked Celtic some questions.

Hearts goalscorers Lawrence Shankland and Jorge Grant applaud the fans after beating Celtic.

“I think both penalties are soft. Alex puts his foot on the ground and the Celtic forward is the one that kicks him. Ours is this handball rule that nobody is happy with. And I think the red card is a red card. That moment with the red card, when you’re playing against the Old Firm, a bit of nervousness can set in and then you play a bit more direct because you feel you need to score. But I thought we controlled the game really, really well, which makes it a satisfying afternoon.

“We saved our penalty and scored the one that we got. Both teams can feel that they were soft but overall we deserve our win comfortably. It was two and it could have been more. It's another example of where we have matured and are growing. We are making the right decisions. The Old Firm have played many games where they still come out with points when they go down to 10 men so early. We made them work off the ball, which inevitably is going to open up a chance and that's what happened.”

There were many stand-outs in maroon and while Naismith spoke well of Clark and Shankland, he glowed on the contribution of midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof. "He's had a few recently,” said Naismith. He has matured and slowly been getting comfortable in his surroundings. We are seeing the best of him. For me, he should be close to a full national call-up soon because he has been really consistent. His touch, control and the defensive side of the game is really good.”