Hearts confirm exit of midfielder, undisclosed six-figure fee, 2.Bundesliga move

Hearts have confirmed the exit of midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, less than 12 months after joining the club on a three-year deal.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
The former German under-21 international struggled to make an impact and land a regular starting berth in the team’s midfield. He has now returned to his homeland, joining 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth, subject to international clearance.

Hearts recouped an undisclosed six-figure fee from the German side for Kio, who had cost a reported £350,000 from Heracles Almelo BV last August. The player had been monitored by the club for a while prior to his arrival. He made 27 appearances for the club, 14 of which were starts.

“The club would like to thank Kio for his efforts and we wish him all the best with his career back in Germany,” a Hearts statement read.

Hearts, who have been in Spain on a pre-season camp, play Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Sunday.

Hearts have confirmed the exit of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou who has joined a club in Germany. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Hearts have confirmed the exit of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou who has joined a club in Germany. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Hearts have confirmed the exit of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou who has joined a club in Germany. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
