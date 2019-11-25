Hearts branded 'clueless' by former Hibs attacker in criticism of Ann Budge

Kris Commons accuses owner of 'making it up as she goes along'

Hearts are "clueless" in their hunt for a new manager, according to former Hibs attacker Kris Commons.

Hearts owner Ann Budge. Picture: SNS

The Sky Sports pundit believes Ann Budge is "making it up as she goes along" as she seeks to find a replacement for manager Craig Levein and a sporting director.

The Hearts owner has previously stated she will take her time in appointing the next head coach as she wishes to fully evaluate all the candidates.

However, pressure is building on the board to make an appointment after Saturday's 3-0 thrashing at Kilmarnock under the stewardship of interim boss Austin MacPhee.

Commons insists Budge is "dragging her heels" over the decision.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: "Look at Spurs. Some of their fans would have gone to work and started a night-shift last week with Mauricio Pochettino in charge of their club. Then, by the time they got home the next morning, he'd been punted and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

"That's how clubs operate when they have a clear and definite plan of action...they act swiftly and make a change.

"Hearts, though, are a million miles from that. They're clueless and Ann Budge is basically making it up as she goes along. She's dragging her heels over appointing a new manager and a sporting director.

"Meanwhile, they are being hammered 3-0 at Kilmarnock. That's patently not good enough."