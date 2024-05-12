Spittal is expected to be at Tynecastle after agreeing a pre-contract

The 28-year-old was the benefactor of more than a hint of good fortune to score the opener, capitalising on a major error from Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. However, his class was on show for the second, curling a wonderful effort beyond the shot-stopper’s reach to pick out the corner of the net, making it 3-1 and essentially putting the game to bed. With a reported pre-contract agreement in place with Hearts, Spittal is set to depart Fir Park this summer, but Kettlewell said he has had no doubts about continuing to rely on the playmaker.

“When you know the character of the man, it’s never a problem,” Kettlewell said. “When you get the chance to go to a bigger club and earn more money – whatever job you do – you tend to jump at the chance. If I felt it was going to be a problem, you wouldn’t have seen him again, but not for one second have I thought it would be an issue. His performances have been fantastic, and I understand why a club like Hearts want to try and sign Blair Spittal. If you talk about those old-fashioned attacking midfield players, I think he sits right at the top of this division.”