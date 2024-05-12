Wilson came on to make his debut in 3-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle

Steven Naismith expects highly-regarded striker James Wilson to rise steadily into being a Hearts first-team player.

The homegrown 17-year-old – whose only previous outing came in the Scottish Cup win at Spartans in January – made his league debut when he came on in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Dundee. Naismith is confident Wilson will soon go on to enjoy the type of opportunities fellow academy graduates Macaulay Tait and Aidan Denholm have had this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Young players will get opportunities here but they are not just going to get given opportunities for the sake of it,” Naismith said. “James has had to be patient, he’s been frustrated at times that he’s not had a chance and not been able to get in but I’ve lived it as a young player and I understand it. If he goes in too early his confidence can take a drop which then takes four months to get back to where he was. We need him to have a steady rise and going forward he will be a big player like Macaulay and Denholm this season.”

Hearts' James Wilson is just 17-years-old and made his debut against Dundee at the weekend.

At the other end of the scale in terms of experience, Naismith used Saturday’s match – won through goals from Kenneth Vargas, Alan Forrest and Lawrence Shankland – to rotate between his two Scotland goalkeepers as Craig Gordon took over from regular number one Zander Clark. The 41-year-old helped the Jambos to their 16th league clean sheet of the season as he got some more game time in his quest to secure a place in Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.