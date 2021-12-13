Hearts await Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update for AGM arrangements

Hearts will wait for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Tuesday update on the Omicron variant before confirming arrangements for the club’s AGM.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:39 pm
Hearts are scheduled to hold their AGM on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 115th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place with shareholders at Tynecastle Park on Thursday, December 16 at 11am.

Hearts have been moved to issue the update to fans with the rise of positive Covid-19 tests amongst the spread of the Omicron variant.

Sturgeon will be addressing the media on Tuesday with an update which could impact events with large gatherings with Hearts “considering the potential impact of this on the AGM over the weekend” and whether they will need to change arrangements.

“As a club we have a duty both to our shareholders and also to the wellbeing of our staff and any decision made will be taken in this light,” the statement said. “The club will therefore confirm the AGM arrangements with Shareholders tomorrow afternoon post the First Minister’s announcement.

“We appreciate your understanding during this uncertain period.”

