Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers Scottish Cup ties moved for TV

The four televised Scottish Cup fourth round fixtures have been selected with games to be played across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:29 am
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:40 am
The televised games for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup have been chosen. Picture: SNS

Hibs’ clash with Cove Rangers is to be played on Thursday, January 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown on BBC Scotland.

As will Hearts’ trip to Auchinleck Talbot on the Saturday with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Premier Sports have selected Celtic and Rangers ties.

Rangers face Stirling Albion at Ibrox on Friday, January 21 at 7.45pm, while Celtic's trip to Alloa Athletic is on Saturday evening at 5.30pm.

The full draw:

Aberdeen v Edinburgh City

Alloa Athletic v Celtic

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel

Auchinleck Talbot v Heart of Midlothian

Ayr United v St Mirren

Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers

Clydebank v Annan Athletic

Dumbarton v Dundee

Hibernian v Cove Rangers

Kelty Hearts v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Livingston v Ross County

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Peterhead v East Kilbride

Rangers v Stirling Albion

