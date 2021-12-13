Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers Scottish Cup ties moved for TV

Hibs’ clash with Cove Rangers is to be played on Thursday, January 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown on BBC Scotland.
As will Hearts’ trip to Auchinleck Talbot on the Saturday with a 12.30pm kick-off.
Premier Sports have selected Celtic and Rangers ties.
Rangers face Stirling Albion at Ibrox on Friday, January 21 at 7.45pm, while Celtic's trip to Alloa Athletic is on Saturday evening at 5.30pm.
The full draw:
Aberdeen v Edinburgh City
Alloa Athletic v Celtic
Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel
Auchinleck Talbot v Heart of Midlothian
Ayr United v St Mirren
Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers
Clydebank v Annan Athletic
Dumbarton v Dundee
Hibernian v Cove Rangers
Kelty Hearts v St Johnstone
Kilmarnock v Dundee United
Livingston v Ross County
Motherwell v Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians
Peterhead v East Kilbride
Rangers v Stirling Albion