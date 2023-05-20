Forget Beyonce, it's all about Hearts v Aberdeen: Race for third takes twist, fitting goal during fan tribute

Beyonce may have been the headline act in Edinburgh on Saturday but this captivating match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle ran it very close.

Barry Robson lamented the decision not to check a potential penalty for a challenge on Marley Watkins.

Her appearance at nearby BT Murrayfield forced the league to change the kick-off to 12.30pm but the lunchtime start did not affect proceedings. This was a match that you just could not take your eyes off, so important in the race for third place in the cinch Premiership, and it was Hearts who ended up victorious with a 2-1 triumph in front of a raucous crowd. They fought back from a Mattie Pollock header to take the spoils thanks to a wonderful individual strike from Josh Ginnelly and neat finish from their talisman Lawrence Shankland. With two matches remaining, Hearts are two points behind the Dons and, while on paper their run-in looks trickier – Rangers away, Hibs at home compared to St Mirren at home and Celtic away – this match gives Aberdeen food for thought over the next few days.

Hearts absolutely deserved to win this match. They Jambos dominated 61 per cent of possession and had a whopping 31 shots at goal. Losing the opener on 31 minutes, which was down to a goalkeeping error from Zander Clark, did little to knock them off their stride. While the Dons are often happy to let their opponents have a lot of the ball and hit on the counter, they never had control of the match at any point. Since the league’s split – and Barry Robson’s permanent appointment as manager – they have only picked up one point in three matches and will need to react accordingly when the Buddies visit Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Last time these two met at Tynecastle, back in January, Hearts destroyed Aberdeen 5-0 and appeared to strengthen their grip on third place. Their fall from that perch has been well-documented but this encounter was a reminder that the Jambos are a powerful team in this league. But the likelihood is that they will need to get a win at Ibrox to still harbour hopes of finishing third and reach the promised land of group-stage European football next season, on the assumption that Celtic defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

Josh Ginnelly scored with a phenomenal strike to draw Hearts level with Aberdeen before the break.

Hearts were a menace to Aberdeen all match. Ginnelly led the line well with his pace and movement and was ably assisted by Shankland, Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda. The Japanese forward was particularly impressive, showing good movement and touch, although a tangible end product is still lacking. The system Hearts deploy, a 4-2-3-1 with inverted full-backs, allows them to flood players forward. Alex Cochrane was particularly effective on the left. But it also left them susceptible to a counter-attack. Aberdeen like to set traps and spring up the pitch, and did so on a couple of occasions but without making any real hay.

The Dons were without star striker Duk and, while Marley Watkins put in a power of work in his place, he was missed. Graeme Shinnie served the final match of his four-game ban and the midfield is understandably diminished without him. Those two and Ross McCrorie are expected to return against St Mirren.

Watkins was one of a trio making their first starts of 2023, along with right-back Jayden Richardson and midfielder Connor Barron. Ring-rust was not obvious but the pace that Hearts operated at appeared too much at times for Aberdeen. Oda had their first chance but his finish was too close to goalkeeper Kelle Roos, who once again played well. The three-man Aberdeen central defence has rightly been lauded recently and they stood firm under an early barrage.

It was one of those defenders in Pollock who opened the scoring on 31 minutes, although he was given a helping hand from Clark. Leighton Clarkson swung a corner towards the back post and the goalkeeper missed his punch, allowing Pollock to head home.

Lawrence Shankland scores Hearts' winner with this neat finish.

The goal did little to change the course of the match, though. Aberdeen defended desperately, Roos made a big double save from Cochrane and Shankland, and then Oda once more, but they could not hold out to the break. On 43 minutes, during minute’s applause for David Stewart, a Hearts fan who recently passed away, Ginnelly picked the ball up to the left of goal and from distance unleashed an unstoppable drive into Roos’ top corner. Fans outside Tynecastle had set off fireworks to mark Stewart and they added to the moment.

Hearts started the second half just like the first, pinning Aberdeen back. The second goal duly arrived on 56 minutes, Cochrane getting free on the left and sending in a fine cross from Shankland to guide into the roof of the net.

Aberdeen switched to a back-four to find an equaliser but it was Hearts who came closest to adding to the scoresheet, substitute Alan Forrest somehow missing from eight yards. It mattered little but the forward would have copped it from Naismith, who was raging at the profligacy.

He was all smiles at the end, though, leading the celebrations on the pitch. The interim manager has done his own cause for a permanent appointment no harm at all but, in the short term, Hearts have kept the race for third place alive. We move on to Wednesday with relish.