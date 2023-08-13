Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: The duo that improved hosts, nothing clicks for forward line, Killie looking good

Kenneth Vargas came on to make his debut for Hearts during the second half, but could not find a way past Killie.

But, on the day, they didn’t do that quickly enough, or incisively enough to find a way through an organised and robust Killie side, who were set up to stymie attacks and then hit on the break. The The fact they did that at a quicker pace than their hosts suggests that Derek McInnes has recruited shrewdly and worked his squad hard on the training pitch to ensure that there is no repeat of last season’s struggles. And they will be buoyed by their opening league results – backing up victory over Rangers with a draw at Tynecastle – as they head into next weekend’s League Cup meeting with Celtic and the season beyond.

There is little doubt that the fact the match was sandwiched in between Thursday night’s Europa Conference League qualifier away to Rosenborg and the second leg in the Scottish capital this week played a part in how sluggish Hearts were, mentally and physically, as they struggled to get up to pace and move the ball about as sharply as their management team wanted. Without that zip, there was little chance of sweeping through the Killie rearguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A battle of a game, where Hearts dominated possession but just not in the areas that really mattered as they struggled with Killie’s low block, and there was little to threaten either keeper. The final bounce or break of the ball favoured the defences, while any shots that were conjured up were too weak and gettable or just wide of target.

Hearts have discussed concerns about their own backline but were comfortable enough in the way they claimed the clean sheet and they will be delighted if they can show the same impenetrability against their Norwegian guests on Thursday. However, they will need to find a bit more energy and verve if they are to get the goals needed to overhaul the 2-1 deficit and book a place in the next round against either Hadjuk Split or PAOK.

Kyosuke Tagawa looked desperate to impress as he lead the line but nothing really clicked, as he and Lawrence Shankland fed off scraps. It was only really when debutant Kenneth Vargas and Liam Boyce were inserted into the action in the second half that Hearts really sparked to life. But, with so little time left, the capital side couldn’t pull another late goal out of the bag.

Naismith offered up reasons for his side’s pedestrian showing but he couldn’t hide some justified frustrations during the game as he bellowed for his players to get things moving quicker, from passing in open play, to throw-ins and even goal kicks. Dilly-dallying only made it easier for the guests to get behind the ball, soak up any pressure and then wait to pounce on a loose ball or turnover, which they did effectively without the end product needed to secure more than one point.