Hearts expect to recover in time for Rosenborg after slow start against Kilmarnock

Hearts should have no problem sparking into life in next week’s crucial Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg, but technical director Steven Naismith has admitted that juggling those high-profile ties with domestic commitments is tricky.

Hearts' Frankie Kent at full time after the match against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

Admitting to some frustration watching the Gorgie outfit get going after Thursday’s trip to Norway, Naismith said that, so early in the season, there were enough positives to extrapolate from the a goalless draw against a well-organised and competitive Kilmarnock side in the Premiership.

“‘There was some frustration there but I’m realistic and I’ve got the experience of being in these situations and there’s been a few new players come in, it’s new to them, we have played away from home in Europe and come back,” said Naismith. “You’ll have seen it a million times that these are tough performances even before you look at the opposition.

“I’ve been there as a player. It’s hard. As much as you prepare properly and do everything right, it’s an intense period. We’ve not had the luxury of having many competitive games and the adrenaline in the build up to games takes a bit out of you as well. And we’ve got new players who are still trying to bed in. So you’ve got to juggle all that and overall there were loads of pleasing aspects to our performance.

“It was a slow start. Everyone was waiting for somebody to ignite the performance but as the game went on and the second half developed it looked very good for us. A big positive is we looked really secure at the back. That’s one of the big areas we needed to improve on.”

Young Aidan Denholm made another worthwhile cameo, while there were run outs for new signings Kyosuke Tagawa, who started up front, and a lively Kenneth Vargas when he joined the fray. Liam Boyce also continued his comeback, leaving Hearts with options in attack as they look to overturn the 2-1 deficit on Thursday night..

“The distance between this game and that game means that the boys get enough time to recover and be up for it,” added Naismith. “We will need to use the squad and that's why we have recruited players who will improve us and they have shown glimpses of that.

“[Vargas] is a good player – a really good player. For me the enthusiasm and workrate are the attributes you hope that young players coming in have. Aidan Denholm is another one I have worked with closely who has those attributes that don't cost anything, it’s just attitude. Us signing him feels very low risk. Both defensively and in attack he has good attributes.”