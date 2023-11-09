Robbie Neilson has moved to America, his first job since departing Hearts.

Former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been appointed the new head coach of Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The 43-year-old, who was sacked by the Jambos in April, has signed a “multi-year” contract with the USL Championship outfit and takes over from ex-Rangers and Motherwell player Nicky Law, who will now become Neilson’s assistant with the Florida-based club after a short stint as Tampa’s main coach. It will be the first job Neilson has taken up since leaving Tynecastle and his first venture into management abroad, with his previous roles coming at MK Dons and Dundee United.

There are claims from media based in the US that Neilson held talks with Rangers about becoming Philippe Clement’s assistant manager at Ibrox. Respected Scottish journalist Mark Donaldson reported on X that Neilson spoke with the Belgian before Stephane van der Heyden was appointed as his No 2.

Neilson told the Tampa Bay Rowdies website: “I’m so grateful for the fantastic opportunity the ownership of the Rowdies has given me to help this club continue its development. It’s truly a great setup for soccer here in Tampa Bay. There is a great training ground and all the facilities you need for the team to continue to progress and be successful.

"A big thing for me making the decision to come here is the good people already in place. That is so important at any soccer club. There’s a real positivity here and there’s an ambition to continue to be successful. We’ve got a fantastic squad and now it’s about adding a bit more quality and energy to get it to the next level.

“First and foremost, fans can expect high energy from our squad. When it comes down to my team, work rate is the most important thing. Humility, honesty, and work ethic are the three things that I always focus on getting out of the clubs I have worked at.”