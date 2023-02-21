Craig Gordon makes Hearts and Scotland vow but admits 'possibility' career could be over

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is refusing to contemplate that his playing career might be over as he vowed to do whatever it takes to return from a horrific double leg break.

The 40-year-old is facing another seven months on the sidelines after snapping his leg in two places a challenge with Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher during a match at Tannadice on Christmas Eve.

Gordon accepts that the injury is severe enough that it could prevent him from ever returning to club and international football, but the former Sunderland and Celtic stopper is not prepared hang up his gloves without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Gordon said: “I suppose it’s a possibility I won’t come back from this, but that’s not even entered my head. That’s not the way I’m thinking right now.

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break on Christmas Eve last year. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I’m just focused on what I need to do at each stage to get back on to the football pitch. I can control my rehab and I can control how hard I work, and I’ll give everything to all of that.

“I have done my research and looked at other players who have had similar injuries to mines and it ranges from seven months to nine or ten months. Some folk have never played again after it.

“That’s the severity and reality of this injury. So there are a lot of things I need to get right between now and then to make sure I get the chance to play again. But I will give it absolutely everything I’ve got.”

While content with his career achievements - Gordon has won 13 major honours in Scotland as well as 74 caps for his country and played in the English Premier League - he still believes there is more to come.

He added: "I want to retire on my own terms, and not to have that dictated to me by an injury. I want that feeling back of leading the Hearts team out and playing again. If I can get back playing for Hearts then hopefully I can get back playing for Scotland too.