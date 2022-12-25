Hearts are braced for the prospect of playing the rest of the season without their captain Craig Gordon after he suffered a serious leg injury on Christmas Eve.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was badly injured in this collision with Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher.

Gordon collided heavily with Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher during the 2-2 cinch Premiership draw at Tannadice. Medical staff immediately attended to the the goalkeeper and he was given oxygen before leaving the field of play on a stretcher. The 39-year-old was then taken to hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. While there has been no official confirmation of the player’s condition, images suggest that he has suffered a broken right leg.

Gordon has been a vital part of Hearts’ team since returning to the club in 2020. He helped them win the Championship title, reach two Scottish Cup finals and finish third in the Premiership last term. Appointed club captain at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, he has also re-established himself as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper and is currently sitting on 74 caps. The news will be of great concern to Steve Clarke, the manager of the national team, as Gordon has played every minute of the past 16 internationals and has been in a rich vein of form for his country.

While Scotland’s next match is not until the end of March, when they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a home match against Cyprus, Hearts have a hectic festive schedule, starting with trip to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday against St Johnstone before welcoming Edinburgh rivals Hibs to Tynecastle on January 2. Back-up goalkeeper Zander Clark, who came on to make his debut in the draw against Dundee United, will deputise for Gordon and will make his first start for the club against his former team-mates in Perth.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “Craig (Gordon) is the one we’re really worried about. He’s away to hospital and it doesn’t look great but I’m not going to speculate on it. We’ll wait and see over the next few days, but my thoughts are with him.”

Hearts also lost defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley. Halkett hurt his knee just six minutes into the match, while Kingsley clashed heads with Arnaud Djoum and had to be replaced with blood coming from his nose. Neilson confirmed that the ex-Swansea and Falkirk player would undergo concussion protocols.

It was the horrific nature of Gordon’s injury, though, that is of most concern to all at Hearts. The post-match mood in their camp was understandably sombre, with midfielder Cammy Devlin admitting that the players had to try and put the incident behind them while on the pitch.

“Craigy’s health was what I was worried about,” said Devlin. “My thoughts are with him and the other boys. I just hope they are okay. It is [tough to see a team-mate stretchered off]. But we are professional and that is what we have got to do. There were 30-odd minutes left and as much as it is hard to turn your focus away from your captain and Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley as well you have to. You never want to see anyone get injured, even opposition players and it was definitely hard. It is hard to play when your mates are hurting whether it is serious or not serious. I hope they are okay.”

Hearts’ season has been punctuated by a succession of injuries and their squad depth will once again be tested with eight matches between now and February 1. “I know the boys who came on in their position will definitely hope they’re okay as well because you never want that for any player,” added Devlin. “Every single player we have got, whether they are injured, on the bench or in the stands, I have full confidence in. They are at Hearts for a reason. I know they are good enough. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. The boys who came in on Saturday did exceptionally well.”

