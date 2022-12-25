Hearts reaction: Craig Gordon injury, Stephen Humphrys' apt tweet, new defender on horizon

We look at three talking points from Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice ...

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon picked up a serious leg injury against Dundee United.

Craig Gordon injury and Stephen Humphrys tweet

There can no be sugar-coating the horrible main moment from this match: Craig Gordon’s serious leg injury. The 39-year-old goalkeeper left the pitch on a stretcher and taking in oxygen after a sickening clash with Dundee United forward Steven Fletcher. There was no malice in the coming-together, which bizarrely came with the award of a penalty before referee Colin Steven and the VAR saw sense, but Gordon’s right limb was left badly damaged and while no official news came on Christmas Eve, it looked from grisly stills like a bad break. Many people took to social media to sympathise with Gordon and wish him well, but there were the usual keyboard warriors out in force to gloat, unfathomably, about the Scotland internationalist’s injury. This is a guy who is most likely to spend Christmas in hospital, probably needing surgery, away from his young family. His 40th birthday is next weekend. No surprise, then, that Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys felt compelled to tweet: “Thinking of Craigy tonight. A club legend & all round good guy. Stay strong mate & here’s to a speedy recovery. To all those who wrote vile tweets, try to imagine something like that happening to you or your family & think before you speak.”

Zander Clark’s big moment

Hearts picked up former St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a free transfer and tied him down a three-year deal. He would walk into most cinch Premiership teams, so the Jambos have done a very shrewd bit of business in tying him down as their No 2. It is likely he will be the main man for the rest of the season. The only immediate concern about Clark is lack of match practice. He will be tested early on: a trip back to his former team Saints on Wednesday, and then an Edinburgh derby against Hibs on January 2.

Defensive concerns