Hearts reaction: Craig Gordon injury, Stephen Humphrys' apt tweet, new defender on horizon

Craig Gordon injury and Stephen Humphrys tweet
There can no be sugar-coating the horrible main moment from this match: Craig Gordon’s serious leg injury. The 39-year-old goalkeeper left the pitch on a stretcher and taking in oxygen after a sickening clash with Dundee United forward Steven Fletcher. There was no malice in the coming-together, which bizarrely came with the award of a penalty before referee Colin Steven and the VAR saw sense, but Gordon’s right limb was left badly damaged and while no official news came on Christmas Eve, it looked from grisly stills like a bad break. Many people took to social media to sympathise with Gordon and wish him well, but there were the usual keyboard warriors out in force to gloat, unfathomably, about the Scotland internationalist’s injury. This is a guy who is most likely to spend Christmas in hospital, probably needing surgery, away from his young family. His 40th birthday is next weekend. No surprise, then, that Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys felt compelled to tweet: “Thinking of Craigy tonight. A club legend & all round good guy. Stay strong mate & here’s to a speedy recovery. To all those who wrote vile tweets, try to imagine something like that happening to you or your family & think before you speak.”
Zander Clark’s big moment
Hearts picked up former St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a free transfer and tied him down a three-year deal. He would walk into most cinch Premiership teams, so the Jambos have done a very shrewd bit of business in tying him down as their No 2. It is likely he will be the main man for the rest of the season. The only immediate concern about Clark is lack of match practice. He will be tested early on: a trip back to his former team Saints on Wednesday, and then an Edinburgh derby against Hibs on January 2.
Defensive concerns
Hearts continue to look fragile without Craig Halkett. The centre-half had to be replaced just six minutes in due to a knee injury and the backline was not the same without him. Dundee United made merry in attack and should have scored more. Given Halkett’s continual fitness concerns and also a potential concussion issue with Stephen Kingsley, it would not be a huge surprise if Hearts manager Robbie Neilson decides to look for a new centre-half when the January window reopens, even if he has other options like Lewis Neilson and Toby Sibbick in that position.