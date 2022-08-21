The 25-game, 15-year unenviable Hearts record at Celtic Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gorgie side come into the fixture having played FC Zurich in the first-leg of the Europa League play-off tie, losing 2-1 on a wet night in St Gallen.

Robbie Neilson could make a number of changes to his starting XI with the second-leg in mind and with Craig Halkett picking up an early injury in the Euro tie. His presence which will be sorely missed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the club’s fans are going into the match with little expectation due to the focus on Europe but more so the poor record at Celtic Park.

Hearts have not won in the league at Celtic in more than 15 years, since April 2007 when Michael Pospisil, Andrew Driver and Kestutis Ivaskevicius scored in a 3-1 win.

In those 25 games without a win, Hearts have drawn three times, conceded 69 goals and scored nine.

It has been 22 games without a win in all competitions, a 1-0 League Cup success in October 2009.

Across the past 30 games there have been three wins but of those 30 fixtures, Hearts have failed to score in 17.

Hearts have failed to win at Celtic in the league since 2007. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

An aim of the Tynecastle Park club is to close the gap to both Celtic and Rangers,