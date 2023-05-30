Scottish transfers: Hearts in target blow, 44-goal ex-Rangers released, Hibs defender joins Premiership rivals

A number of Premiership clubs are confirming the players who will be departing at the end of their contracts following the conclusion of the season as managers begin to tweak and overhaul their squad ahead of pre-season.

Six exit Tannadice

Dundee United have confirmed the departure of six players. Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Liam Smith will also exit following the expiry of their contracts at Tannadice, while it has been confirmed Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath will return to their parent clubs. The latter, who struck eight goals this season on loan from Wigan Athletic, spoke of his future.

“I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me,” he said. “Obviously, I didn’t envisage what has happened here this season so I have been trying to get over that in the last few days. Whatever happens in the summer happens, I’ve not really thought about it. The last few days since relegation was on us I’ve thought about that and nothing else. I’ll take a few weeks off and then see what’s happening.”

Saints exodus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen players will leave St Johnstone as Steven MacLean looks to overhaul the squad after being made permanent manager. It had already been confirmed that Murray Davidson will retire, while more cup-winning legends will follow him out of the club, including David Wotherspoon and Michael O'Halloran. Also departing once their contracts end are Eetu Vertainen, Jamie Murphy, Charlie Gilmour, Bobby Dailly, Spencer Moreland and William Sandford. Remi Matthews, Alex Mitchell, Adam Montgomery, Zak Rudden and Connor McLennan have all returned to their parent clubs. It has also been confirmed that striker Theo Bair is up for sale.

Devlin in at Livingston

While Nicky Devlin will leave Livingston to join Aberdeen, the West Lothian outfit have agreed a deal to sign Mickey Devlin. The former Hamilton centre-back was most recently at Hibs, making an appearance off the bench in the final game of the season at Hearts. The Scotland international has had a nightmare few seasons with injury and has signed a one-year deal which has a clause for an extension depending on how many games he starts.

Callum Paterson could remain at Sheffield Wednesday following promotion to the English Championship. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Livi boss David Martindale said: “He is a good age and was playing international football late 2019. He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park. He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too. There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.”

Hearts transfer blow

Hearts could miss out on Callum Paterson for the second transfer window running with Sheffield Wednesday keen to keep the Scotland international following promotion to the English Championship. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Hearts were keen to bring him back to Tynecastle Park in January but were thwarted in their attempts, the Owls rejecting bids. According to The Star, Paterson features in the plans for next season. He made 38 appearances this season, including starting the play-off final win over Barnsley, and scored eight times, including a goal in the dramatic play-off semi-final comeback against Peterborough United.

Ex-Rangers forward to be available

Former Ibrox forward Martyn Waghorn is set to be a free agent, as well as former Ayr United and Aberdeen centre-back Michael Rose. Both are to be released by Coventry City after the Sky Blues narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League. Rose played 26 times this season but Waghorn, who was at Rangers for two seasons where he scored 44 goals, spent the second half of the season with Huddersfield Town.

Raith make second summer signing