The Scottish international is out of contract at Tynecastle in the summer.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has emerged as shock transfer target for clubs in England and Saudi Arabia, as interest in his services increases ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

The 29-year-old striker is entering the final few months of his deal at Tynecastle, where he has scored a total of 59 goals since arriving for an undisclosed fee from Beerschot in 2022, and the is expected to leave this club in the summer after failing to agree a new contract in the capital.

The PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year last season, his prolific form saw him score 24 league goals as Hearts qualified for the Europa League playoff stage by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. His impressive season also saw him secure a seat on the plane to the European Championships in Germany, where he was handed the number nine shirt by Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Shankland has been unable to replicate his goal scoring exploits this year though, scoring just four league times for the club, including a run of just one goal in 21 games late last year. A popular figure during his time at the club, Shankland came in for criticism in November, when a minority of the Hearts travelling support aiming a stinging chant at him following his missed a penalty kick in the Conference League defeat to Cercle Brugge. Visibly upset, Shankland cited it was “probably the lowest night I've had in a good few years”, admitted he “felt sorry for myself for a couple of hours.”

Lawrence Shankland could be set for a move to England in the summer. | SNS Group

Heavily linked with Rangers over the last 12 months, reports suggested Shankland was close to a move to Turkey during the January transfer window as speculation heightened around a potential departure, though the Jambos ace would remain in the capital, with head coach Neil Critchley insisting talks over a new deal with the club would take place.

However, a summer move still feels inevitable, with Tynecastle CEO Andrew McKinlay even admitting, “my gut tells me he will choose to run down his contract”, when asked about the Scotland striker during a recent AGM. Should Shankland opt to move, it appears the 16-cap international will have no shortage of suitors, with two clubs in England already showing an interest in the Glasgow-born striker, according to a new report.

As per nottheoldfirm.com, English clubs have already registered an interest in Shankland ahead of the summer transfer window, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have already ‘held talks’ over a potential move for the Scottish striker. Journalist Graeme Bailey has named Ipswich Town and Sunderland as two clubs “battling” for his signature, with the Hearts skipper said to be keen on a move to England.