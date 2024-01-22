Hearts close in on new signing, Celtic blow, Rangers eye midfielder, potential Hibs exit - Scottish transfers

We round up some of the main transfer stories this Monday morning across Scottish football

Hearts close in on Fraser loan

Hearts are expect to conclude the loan signing of Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser this week. The 28-year-old former Dundee United youngster moved to England in 2018 and has spent time at Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and the Addicks. However, Fraser is keen to move back to Scotland and while Motherwell expressed an interest in him, the Jambos are set to win the race for his signature. Fraser is a creative midfielder and will give manager Steven Naismith more options in that area of the team following the departures of Andy Halliday and Alex Lowry last week. Hearts had also been pursuing a deal for Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda, but any move to Tynecastle is more likely to come on a pre-contract agreement in the summer.

Celtic’s Beck hopes over for now

Any aspirations Celtic had of signing Liverpool left-back Owen Beck in this transfer window have been ended after the 21-year-old was used as a substitute by the Reds in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth. The defender impressed on loan at Dundee in the first part of the season before being recalled by the Anfield club. His performances at Dens Park had reportedly caught the eye of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who is in the market for a left-back to compete with Greg Taylor, but now that Beck has played for two teams this season, FIFA rules state that only Dundee and Liverpool can use him for the rest of 2023/24 season.

Rangers linked with Ivorian midfielder

Rangers are reportedly closing in on deal for Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande. The 22-year-old currently plays for Danish Superliga outfit Nordsjælland and media outlets in Denmark claim that Diomande has been given permission to leave the club’s training camp in the US and complete his move to Ibrox. Rangers are looking to reinforce their midfield options, especially with Kieran Dowell expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks due to injury. Should Rangers land Diomande, he would become manager Philippe Clement’s second signing of the current transfer window following the arrival of striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves.

Beale flak from Sunderland fans

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is already coming under pressure from fans of his new club Sunderland. Beale took over at the Stadium of Light last month but has won just two of his opening seven matches, with the Black Cats currently tenth in the Skybet Championship. #BealeOut has started to trend on social media outlet X, while sections of the Sunderland support sang “sacked in the morning” during their 3-0 defeat by Hull at the weekend.

Doidge candid on Hibs future

Hibs striker Christian Doidge admits that he could leave the club this month. The 31-year-old Welshman scored the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 over Forfar Athletic but has been told by manager Nick Montgomery that he can leave should the right offer materialise for him. The ex-Forest Green player’s contract expires in the summer. Full Christian Doidge interview.

Dundee duo set for exit door