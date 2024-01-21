Christian Doidge speaks candidly on Hibs future - 'I've got to try and look after myself'

Christian Doidge dug Hibs out of hole in their narrow Scottish Cup triumph away at Forfar Athletic, but it is hard to escape the feeling that time is running out on his Hibs career.

The 31-year-old glanced home the winner against the Loons at Station Park on 69 minutes and made just as crucial an intervention at the other end when he headed a goalbound Matthew Allan effort off the line in the first half. He was one of the very few Hibs players to get pass marks in what was a poor display from the Premiership outfit against part-time League Two opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doidge is entering his fifth season at Hibs and has scored 41 goals in 146 appearances. It is a very respectable haul from a striker who has spent the last two years fighting for his future under a succession of managers. Farmed out to Kilmarnock last season, his previous boss Lee Johnson didn’t fancy him and current gaffer Nick Montgomery has also made it known that he is free to leave this month if the right move presents itself. The Scotsman understands that there has been some interest from other clubs in Scotland but nothing that has made Doidge want to depart. He will remain in the squad should the transfer window close with him still at Easter Road but with his contract expiring in the summer, a stay beyond then feels highly unlikely.

Hibs striker Christian Doidge scored the only goal of the game against Forfar Athletic.

Hibs are currently without a number of players due to injury and international commitments but once everyone is back, Doidge will be competing with Dylan Vente, Martin Boyle, Adam Le Fondre, Elie Youan and new signing Myziane Maolida for a place in the team. The ex-Forest Green man started for the second time in a row against Forfar but before then, he had been used largely as a substitute.

Doidge spoke candidly with reporters in Station Park’s main stand about his future. “There's been a little chat, but nothing concrete,” he said on contract talks. “I've got six months left. I'll just have to see what happens. There's a lot of [attacking] options. They've brought in a new laddie up front who looks really good. I'm not really sure, to be honest. I've got to try and look after myself. It's a short career so if something does come up, I'll be quite happy to move on if I have to. I love it here but you have to weigh up the options and see what happens. I back myself. I know what my strengths are and they are a lot different to the other lads. And the manager knows that too. But I want to play as much football as I can.”