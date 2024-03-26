Stevenson says Hearts correct in badge row

Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson believes Hearts were correct in slamming Rangers’ decision to put their club crest over the Hearts badge at Tynecastle during Sunday’s Sky Sports Cup final. Rangers Women defeated their Partick Thistle counterparts 4-1 Gorgie but the Jambos’ statement, in which they hit out at the “defacing” of their changing room, has stolen the headlines. “It’s sacred,” Stevenson said of the badge. “A special place where players would circle round for a final pep talk before going into battle out on the pitch. It was drummed into us by club legends no more so than Gary Locke that you don’t even walk across the crest. So I can 100 per cent understand the fury coming out of Hearts at pictures of Rangers placing their own crest directly over the top of it for the SWPL Cup Final on Sunday. I think it’s scandalous. Absolutely scandalous. Plenty of folk have had their say on Hearts being petty by putting out a statement criticising Rangers’ actions but let me defend the club because what happened was downright disrespectful.”

Yilmaz injury update

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is currently on loan at West Brom - and performing well.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is expected to win his fitness battle for the Old Firm clash with Celtic on April 7. The defender picked up an injury while on international duty for Turkey against Hungary on Friday but the Daily Record is reporting that sources close to the player have indicated that his thigh strain is not serious. “We’re hoping the recovery process will only take seven to 10 days,” an unnamed person close to Yilmaz was quoted. “Fortunately the injury is not too severe. While we don’t want to put an exact date on it, we’re hoping he will be in the squad or, even better, on the pitch against Celtic.”

Wallace sings Johnston’s praises

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom captain Jed Wallace believes Celtic must be blessed with an array of excellent wingers after the performances of their loanee Mikey Johnston at the Baggies. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form since joining the Hawthorns-based Championship outfit in January and Wallace said: “I did say to him he has to slow it down a bit because his price has gone up every game! Celtic must have some wingers if he can’t get a game for them at the moment. He’s been unbelievable since he came in the door. He settled straight away and scored in his first start after about 30 seconds against Cardiff and hasn’t looked back to be honest. I think it suits more sometimes, obviously when you play for the big teams in Scotland every other team they play against put 10 men behind the ball. It’s a bit more open and he’s got real pace and when the game’s open it’s really suited him and he’s scored some unbelievable goals. But he’s doing great, he’s fitted in really well and hopefully he can keep his form up.”

Miovski thanks Dons

Bojan Miovski says he has Aberdeen to thank for becoming one of North Macedonia’s first-choice strikers. Miovski netted last week against Moldova and said of his rise to prominence: “I really appreciate it that Aberdeen gave me the opportunity to be where I am now in the national team. Aberdeen has helped me a lot as I was not a starting player when I was in Hungary. When I signed for Aberdeen and started to perform well and score goals I got that opportunity to be first choice in the national team. And get that number nine.”

Scotland foes in action