Scotland are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Northern Ireland at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s men will be looking to rediscover that winning feeling, with the national team currently on a six-match winless run. Their last outing was a 4-0 defeat by Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday and there is a strong desire to sign off this international window with a strong result against Michael O’Neill’s outfit. There will be plenty of interest across the nation in the friendly, which acts as preparation for this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. Here’s how you can watch:

Scotland v Northern Ireland match details

Scotland take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening at Hampden.

The international friendly fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Scotland v Northern Ireland TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7pm and BBC Scotland from 7.30pm. Viaplay can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Information on how to add Viaplay to your Sky TV package can be found here. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Scotland v Northern Ireland live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on laptop, tablet or phone can do so on the BBC iPlayer or by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. A one-month subscription costs £14.99.

Scotland v Northern Ireland team news

Steve Clarke’s squad is close to full strength minus the injured Aaron Hickey and Callum McGregor, while there are welcome returns from long-term injury for goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Grant Hanley. Clarke is unlikely to make too many changes to the team that lost 4-0 in Amsterdam. As for Northern Ireland, Michael O’Neill’s young squad is light on experience, with seasoned internationalists Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas among a crux of capped players absent in Glasgow.

Scotland v Northern Ireland head-to-head

This will be the 37th meeting between the two nations. Scotland have won 17, Northern Ireland have prevailed on nine occasions and there have been ten draws. The last match took place in 2015, when Christophe Berra scored in a 1-0 win for Scotland at Hampden.

