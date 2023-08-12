Harry Kane has left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich.

Kane travelled to Germany on Friday night for a medical and the Bundesliga giants confirmed on Saturday he had signed a deal until June 2027 and will wear the number nine shirt. He is reported to be earning an annual salary of €25million.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said. “Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

Shortly before the deal was official confirmed, Kane posted a message on his social media accounts in which he said: “I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today. Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now. There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to look at his former Celtic charge Kyogo Furuhashi.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange (Postecoglou) and all the boys all the very best of luck. I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.”

Postecoglou had revealed on Friday that Kane’s move was “imminent” after a breakthrough in negotiations between the clubs was reached on Wednesday night. It left the ball in Kane’s court and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club for Bayern, who will pay an initial £100m with add-ons potentially taking the deal up to an overall fee of £120m. Kane, who was out of contract next summer, leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s website: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer. We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.”

Postecoglou, who joined Spurs from Celtic this summer, is expected to replenish his attacking options later this month, with some pundits suggesting he may raid his former club for Kyogo Furuhashi despite the Japanese signing a new contract this summer. The Australian revealed he always knew Kane was likely to leave and urged the club to move forward.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest. I was the same,” Postecoglou revealed. “In my mind, after that initial conversation, it seemed like Harry had made up his mind that if the clubs could agree, he was going to go. If not, he was happy to stay.

“He was very professional about it and I tried to treat him with the respect that someone of his standing deserved. He sent me a message (this week) and I sent him a message back. I don’t think either of us were surprised by the outcome. You do due diligence when you take a job and hopefully I was well researched enough to know what was going on in the background. You have these conversations with people and it was in the public arena.

“When a player of Harry’s stature is going into the last year of his contract, you don’t need too much investigative research to know what’s going on. I knew going into it that this was the most likely outcome.”

No further signings are expected before Sunday’s Premier League opener at Brentford, but Postecoglou expects Tottenham to remain active during the final three weeks of the transfer window to help ease the pain of Kane’s exit. “I guess the finality of it all today kind of hits everyone and everyone is going, ‘what next? What next?’ But this is not new for me,” continued Postecoglou. “This is five or six weeks of knowing it was going to happen. We have been contemplating that anyway in the way that we have been going about things. So, nothing really changes there.

“There is sometimes that element where people suppress themselves to an extent because they understand that there is a unique individual in the room that has such great presence and is such a force on and off the field. With all these things there’s opportunity. What you’ve got to try to do is what the great clubs do, the great organisations: replace greatness with greatness. How that comes about is not easy, but that’s what the big clubs do. They find a way to sustain and maintain and grow even when the greatest leave their doors.”