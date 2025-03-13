One of the most successful coaches and quotable managers of recent times, Jose Mourinho takes centre stage in Glasgow as his Fenerbahce side face a mammoth battle with Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday evening.

The first time Mourinho will manage a competitive game at the famous old stadium, the Portuguese managerial icon must overturn a two-goal deficit after interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson masterminded a shock 3-1 win in last week’s first leg in Istanbul - and there is sure to be fireworks as he looks to silence the home crowd.

The 62-year-old boss proclaimed he was a ‘special one’ when he first moved to Chelsea from FC Porto in the early 00s, and after winning no less than 26 major trophies in his career - including two Champions League titles - whilst in charge of the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, he has proven to be just that.

Ahead of his visit to Ibrox this evening, we look at Jose Mourinho’s 17 best quotes about football, society and life:

1 . On criticism... "The moral of the story is not to listen to those who tell you not to play the violin but stick to the tambourine."

2 . On the rise in player's wages... "Once, players came to football expecting to be wealthy when they retired. Now, they expect to be wealthy before they've played their first game"

3 . On 'new' styles of management... "I'm not a defender of old or new football managers. I believe in good ones and bad ones, those that achieve success and those that don't."