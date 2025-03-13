Here are 17 of the best quotes from Jose Mourinho about life, society and, of course, football. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are 17 of the best quotes from Jose Mourinho about life, society and, of course, football. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Funniest Jose Mourinho Quotes: 17 of the best quotes from the iconic ex-Chelsea boss ahead of his visit to Ibrox

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST

Here are 17 of the best quotes from iconic Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho ahead of his visit Ibrox this evening.

One of the most successful coaches and quotable managers of recent times, Jose Mourinho takes centre stage in Glasgow as his Fenerbahce side face a mammoth battle with Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday evening.

The first time Mourinho will manage a competitive game at the famous old stadium, the Portuguese managerial icon must overturn a two-goal deficit after interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson masterminded a shock 3-1 win in last week’s first leg in Istanbul - and there is sure to be fireworks as he looks to silence the home crowd.

The 62-year-old boss proclaimed he was a ‘special one’ when he first moved to Chelsea from FC Porto in the early 00s, and after winning no less than 26 major trophies in his career - including two Champions League titles - whilst in charge of the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, he has proven to be just that.

Ahead of his visit to Ibrox this evening, we look at Jose Mourinho’s 17 best quotes about football, society and life:

"The moral of the story is not to listen to those who tell you not to play the violin but stick to the tambourine."

1. On criticism...

"The moral of the story is not to listen to those who tell you not to play the violin but stick to the tambourine." | SNS Group

Photo Sales
"Once, players came to football expecting to be wealthy when they retired. Now, they expect to be wealthy before they've played their first game"

2. On the rise in player's wages...

"Once, players came to football expecting to be wealthy when they retired. Now, they expect to be wealthy before they've played their first game" | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
"I'm not a defender of old or new football managers. I believe in good ones and bad ones, those that achieve success and those that don't."

3. On 'new' styles of management...

"I'm not a defender of old or new football managers. I believe in good ones and bad ones, those that achieve success and those that don't." | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
"If they made a film of my life, I think they should get George Clooney to play me.”

4. On who would play him in a film about his life...

"If they made a film of my life, I think they should get George Clooney to play me.” | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Jose MourinhoFenerbahceIbroxBoss
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice