How to watch Rangers v Fenerbahce

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson will hope to lead Rangers into the Europa League quarter-finals when his side hosts Fenerbahce in the second leg of their last 16 clash at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers hold a two-goal advantage in the tie following an impressive 3-1 victory in the first leg in Istanbul last week, ending the Turkish side’s 18-match unbeaten run in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson got the better of Jose Mourinho on that occasion and the interim Rangers manager will look to do a number on the legendary Portuguese coach again to book a last eight spot.

Mourinho, however, is no stranger to European success having won all three competitions - the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League - across a 25-year coaching career and has expressed confidence that his side can overturn the deficit.

Rangers are bidding to avoid a fourth successive defeat at Ibrox for the first time in their history, but Ferguson has told his players they must embrace playing in front of their own supporters after suffering consecutive losses to Queen’s Park, St Mirren and Motherwell.

Rangers host Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16 second leg at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Fenerbahce match details

The Europa League last 16 second leg fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm. If the match is level on aggregate after 90 minutes, the outcome will be decided after extra-time and penalties if required. Away goals do not count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Fenerbahce TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Rangers v Fenerbahce live stream

TNT Sports subscribers can stream the match live on the discovery+ website here or through the discovery+ app.

Rangers v Fenerbahce team news

Rangers defender Robin Propper was taken off during the first-half of the first leg in Turkey following a collision with goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Dutchman is back in training but may not be risked with Leon Balogun likely to take his place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench to good effect last week.

Fenerbahce will be without defender Caglar Soyuncu after he limped off in the first match with a muscle problem while winger Allan Saint-Maximin has not travelled. Former Man Utd midfielder Fred returns from suspension while ex-QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is also back in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Fenerbahce referee and VAR

Norwegian whistler Espen Eskas is the match referee with Dutch official Pol van Boekel on VAR duty. Rangers have six players walking a suspension tightrope with Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande all one booking away from missing the quarter-final first leg should Rangers progress.