Full list of VAR errors - Celtic v Hearts incidents, Rangers red card, missed Hibs penalty, St Mirren triple-whammy
Review finds 10 incorrect decisions involving VAR in the third round of Premiership matches
The independent review panel monitoring the performance of VAR in Scotland found 10 errors in the third round of cinch Premiership fixtures.
The number was a decrease from the 13 highlighted in the second round of matches, although the make-up of the panel changes at each meeting. Here is a list of the incidents they argued were the wrong calls following VAR interventions:
- VAR correctly recommended a review on a red card shown to Rangers player Dujon Sterling for a challenge on Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie. The red card was upheld after the review but should have been downgraded to yellow. (February 6)
- VAR correctly recommended a review on a red card shown to St Mirren player James Bolton for a challenge on Dundee defender Owen Dodgson. The red card was upheld after the review but should have been downgraded to yellow. (Final score: St Mirren 2-0 Dundee, February 7)
- VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to St Mirren for a handball against Ross County player Ryan Leak and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Ross County 1-1 St Mirren, February 27)
- VAR should have recommended a review on the Kilmarnock penalty awarded against Rangers for a John Lundstram handball. The onfield decision was upheld after the review but should have been overturned and no spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 2, February 28)
- VAR correctly recommended a review on the decision to award Hearts a penalty for a challenge by Hibs defender Will Fish on Kenneth Vargas. The onfield decision was upheld after the review but should have been overturned and no spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Hearts 1-1 Hibs, February 28)
- VAR should have recommended a review on the penalty awarded to Celtic for a challenge on winger Yang Hyun-jun by Hearts defender Alex Cochrane. The onfield decision was incorrect and should have been overturned. (Final score: Hearts 2-0 Celtic, March 3)
- The decision to penalise a handball against Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata in the same match was also deemed to be incorrect. Hearts were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.
- VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to Motherwell for a handball against Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Motherwell 0-1 Aberdeen, March 16)
- VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to Hibs for a foul by St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on Emiliano Marcondes and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Hibs 1-2 St Johnstone, April 6)
- VAR correctly recommended a review for a penalty to St Mirren for a foul by Hearts player Aidan Denholm on Conor McMenamin and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. Final score: (St Mirren 1-2 Hearts, April 6)
