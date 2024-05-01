Full list of VAR errors - Celtic v Hearts incidents, Rangers red card, missed Hibs penalty, St Mirren triple-whammy

Review finds 10 incorrect decisions involving VAR in the third round of Premiership matches
Matthew Elder
Published 1st May 2024, 21:31 BST
The independent review panel monitoring the performance of VAR in Scotland found 10 errors in the third round of cinch Premiership fixtures.

The number was a decrease from the 13 highlighted in the second round of matches, although the make-up of the panel changes at each meeting. Here is a list of the incidents they argued were the wrong calls following VAR interventions:

  • VAR correctly recommended a review on a red card shown to Rangers player Dujon Sterling for a challenge on Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie. The red card was upheld after the review but should have been downgraded to yellow. (February 6)
  • VAR correctly recommended a review on a red card shown to St Mirren player James Bolton for a challenge on Dundee defender Owen Dodgson. The red card was upheld after the review but should have been downgraded to yellow. (Final score: St Mirren 2-0 Dundee, February 7)
  • VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to St Mirren for a handball against Ross County player Ryan Leak and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Ross County 1-1 St Mirren, February 27)
  • VAR should have recommended a review on the Kilmarnock penalty awarded against Rangers for a John Lundstram handball. The onfield decision was upheld after the review but should have been overturned and no spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 2, February 28)
  • VAR correctly recommended a review on the decision to award Hearts a penalty for a challenge by Hibs defender Will Fish on Kenneth Vargas. The onfield decision was upheld after the review but should have been overturned and no spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Hearts 1-1 Hibs, February 28)
  • VAR should have recommended a review on the penalty awarded to Celtic for a challenge on winger Yang Hyun-jun by Hearts defender Alex Cochrane. The onfield decision was incorrect and should have been overturned. (Final score: Hearts 2-0 Celtic, March 3)
  • The decision to penalise a handball against Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata in the same match was also deemed to be incorrect. Hearts were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.
  • VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to Motherwell for a handball against Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Motherwell 0-1 Aberdeen, March 16)
  • VAR should have recommended a review for a penalty to Hibs for a foul by St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on Emiliano Marcondes and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. (Final score: Hibs 1-2 St Johnstone, April 6)
  • VAR correctly recommended a review for a penalty to St Mirren for a foul by Hearts player Aidan Denholm on Conor McMenamin and the outcome should have been a spot-kick awarded. Final score: (St Mirren 1-2 Hearts, April 6)
