Full list of VAR errors - Celtic v Rangers incident, Jose Cifuentes, missed Hearts red card and penalty, Dundee denied
The IRP judged that 13 key match incidents (KMIs) have reached an incorrect outcome in the second full round of cinch Premiership fixtures.
The number was a sharp rise in the three the panel found in the opening round, although the make-up of the panel changes at each meeting. Here is a list of the incidents they argued were the wrong calls following VAR activity:
- Hearts should have been awarded a penalty against Motherwell for a challenge on Liam Boyce following a VAR review at Fir Park. (November 11)
- VAR should have recommended an on-field review after Rangers winger Ross McCausland was awarded a penalty at Livingston and the spot-kick rescinded. (November 12)
- VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock’s Will Dennis against Hearts and the goalkeeper should have been sent off. (December 2)
- Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi should have had a goal disallowed against Dundee for a foul in the build-up but no VAR review was recommended. (December 2)
- Kilmarnock forward Marley Watkins should have been sent off against former club Aberdeen but no VAR review was recommended. (December 6)
- VAR should not have recommended a review for a challenge on Rangers forward Abdallah Sima against Dundee. The Light Blues were awarded a penalty after the review. (December 9)
- A yellow card against Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes in the same game should have stood. Cifuentes was sent off after a review.
- Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime should have been sent off against Aberdeen but no VAR review was recommended. (December 9)
- VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential penalty for a handball offence by Celtic’s Alastair Johnston against Rangers – although the panel noted an offside in the build-up so the decision should have remained to not award the penalty. (December 30)
- VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a penalty for a foul on Hearts winger Alan Forrest against Ross County and a spot-kick awarded. (December 30)
- Rangers defender John Souttar should not have been penalised for handball against Kilmarnock. VAR intervened to prompt a review which led to a spot-kick. (January 2)
- St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey’s disallowed goal against Aberdeen should have stood. VAR recommended a review for a foul in the box. (January 24)
- Zach Robinson should have had a goal against Livingston disallowed for a foul in the build-up. (January 27)