Former Hearts winger Jamie Walker has knee operation

Former Hearts player Jamie Walker is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a knee operation.

The Wigan attacker admitted he had been hampered by pain throughout the first half of the campaign.

Walker joined Peterborough on a season-long loan deal last August and made 17 appearances for Posh before being recalled by the Latics at the start of January.

Walker, who also underwent knee surgery at Hearts in 2015, said on social media: “Delighted to finally get to the bottom of what’s been causing me pain all season. Operation was a success and can’t wait to get back on the pitch.”