We run you through some of the main stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Monday morning:

Ex-Celtic duo mooted for Queen’s Park job

Queen’s Park are considering a move for either Scott Brown or Charlie Mulgrew as their new manager, according to reports. The Spiders parted company with Robin Veldman at the weekend following a 4-1 defeat at home by Inverness Caledonian Thistle, with the team currently lying eighth in the cinch Championship. Ex-Fleetwood boss Brown and Mulgrew, who both played for Celtic, are on the Queen’s Park shortlist, claim the Daily Record.

Scott Brown, left, has been linked with the vacant Queen's Park job.

Shankland sweat over gesture

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland faces an anxious wait to see if the Scottish Football Association will punish him after he gave a middle-finger gesture to Aberdeen fans over the weekend. The Jambos lost 2-1 to the Dons despite Shankland scoring the opening goal and the forward was caught on camera by a fan reacting to abuse from the South Stand on the full-time whistle. Shankland could now be landed in hot water should the SFA probe him under disciplinary rule 77, which covers insulting words or behaviour.

Hibs linked with young striker

Hibs have been credited with an interest in Cliftonville forward Ben Wilson. The 22-year-old former Brighton youngster is the top scorer in the NIFL Premiership with 16 goals in 20 games and reports in Northern Ireland claim that Nick Montgomery’s men are monitoring his situation alongside Larne. Wilson, who is represented by ex-Scotland player Jackie McNamara, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Alfredo Morelos could be on his way to a fresh challenge once more.

Rangers’ ‘Kill Zone’

Dujon Sterling has lifted the lid on manager Philippe Clement’s attempts to change his players’ mindset by revealing the Belgian wants them to go into the ‘Kill Zone’. Speaking after Rangers’ 3-1 win over Dundee, Sterling revealed: “It is just a different mentality. He calls it The Kill Zone. That’s where he wants us from minute one, or even before that from the warm-up. That has just transferred throughout the whole squad. That is why everyone is playing their part now.”

Morelos on the move?

Fresh from being relegated from the Brazilian top flight with Santos, ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move back to the UK. The Colombian is reportedly interesting clubs in Russia, with his agent Martin Camagno suggesting Zenit St Petersburg could be an option. “Next we want to move to a team like Zenit, for example,” said Camagno on the 27-year-old’s future. “We’ll see closer to the time but we are looking in January.”

