Dujon Sterling is set to feature more for Rangers after being hailed by his manager Philippe Clement for his recent performances in matches and in training.

The 24-year-old, who is primarily a right-back but can play elsewhere, signed a four-year deal with Rangers after joining from Chelsea in May. However, Sterling has taken time to make his mark at Ibrox and has started only twice this season – but three substitute appearances in a week in three different positions has caught the eye of the Gers boss. Sterling replaced right-back and captain James Tavernier in the win over St Mirren last weekend, came on at left-back for Ridvan Yilmaz in the midweek victory at Hearts and then was asked to play midfield in Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Dundee after Jose Cifuentes was sent off just before the break, and Clement again was impressed.

“He played a really good game in a position he never plays,” Clement said. “But I see what I see in training, he is working hard. He wants to get minutes in whatever position and he was important against Hearts as left full-back, then in midfield (against Dundee), he can play right full-back and he can also play as a winger. So if he keeps pushing like that then he will get more minutes in the next couple of weeks, that’s clear because he deserves it.”

Dujon Sterling came on as sub once more for Rangers against Dundee.